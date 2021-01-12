Bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille clash on Wednesday for the Trophee des Champions at RC Lens' Stade Bollaert.

Usually the curtain-raising event for the domestic French football season, the trophy normally pits the winner of Ligue 1 against the winner of the Coupe de France.

However, PSG's domestic clean sweep in 2019-20 means that Marseille are there by default as they finished second in the prematurely ended French top-flight.

Former Tottenham Hotspur bosses Mauricio Pochettino and Andre Villas-Boas will renew acquaintances and it is a chance for both to win their first silverware with their respective clubs and the Argentine in his career.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 13 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jan. 13 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET Location: Stade Bollaert -- Lens, France

Stade Bollaert -- Lens, France TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: PSG -250; Draw +375; OM +700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Pochettino got his first win as PSG coach over the weekend with a 3-0 success at home to Stade Brestois 29 in Ligue 1 after the 1-1 draw away at Saint-Etienne on his debut and his players showed signs of responding to his methods at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

On a five-game unbeaten run and with three wins from those five, Les Parisiens are the form side coming into this one as Marseille continue to falter in Le Championnat.

Pochettino is not yet certain to have the likes of Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe fit and available for the clash but the Brazilian superstar has finally returned to training.

After losing 1-0 at home to OM earlier in the season, PSG will be keen to take some revenge and Pochettino will be motivated for his first taste of Le Classique as head coach.

Marseille: Villas-Boas and his players come into this one off the back of just one win from their last five Ligue 1 outings with two losses and two draws.

Marseille still have two games in hand over their title rivals but even all six points could only boost them up to fourth after losing so much ground with defeats away at Stade Rennais and Angers SCO, as well as draws against the likes of Stade de Reims and Dijon FCO.

For OM, this is a great opportunity to pick up some silverware and to add to their ill-tempered victory in Paris earlier this season against a Pochettino side still adjusting to the change of leadership.

Prediction

PSG to come out on top in an entertaining affair to give Pochettino his first taste of silverware as a coach. Pick: PSG 2-1 Marseille.