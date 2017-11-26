PSG vs. Monaco live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
Third-place Monaco looks to cut into PSG's lead as Kylian Mbappe gets to face his former club for the first time
PSG looks to stretch its lead atop Ligue 1 to nine points when it faces Monaco on Sunday in an enticing showdown at Stade Louis II.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Kylian Mbappe gets to face his former club for the first time, and the Parisians enter on fire, having score 21 goals in their last four matches. As for Monaco, this team isn't nearly as good as the one we saw last year, and PSG proves that it's simply better. PSG 3, Monaco 0.
