Paris Saint-Germain welcome AS Monaco to Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday already top of the pile with three wins from three. Christophe Galtier's men have started the season in exceptional form with 17 goals to their name already while Philippe Clement's side are without a win in three and lost 4-1 at home to RC Lens last time out. Les Parisiens made light of Lille OSC away last week so Les Monegasques should be a sterner test for the defending champions who have scored at least four goals in each of their competitive matches so far this campaign.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match & more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Aug. 28 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 28 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -550; Draw +650; ASM +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: The big news of the week now that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have seemingly buried their differences was the UEFA Champions League draw which will see the capital club face Juventus, SL Benfica, and Maccabi Haifa in Group H. Head coach Galtier knows that his PSG side are entering into a busy period.

"It will be a difficult match," said the French tactician of Sunday's visitors. "Monaco is a good team in Ligue 1, a contender for the title and for the Champions League places. They are coming off a defeat against Lens, but Paris lost at Stade Louis II last season. We should not only look at the victory in Lille, or even Monaco's performance against Lens -- every match is different, and it will be a clash between two good teams.

"The schedule is going to be very busy -- seven matches in 21 days. We will have to be competitive, take care of the body and recover. We are working hard with our performance and medical departments. It is now that the squad must show its worth, with the series of matches. There are some great matches ahead of us in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

"We're entering a cycle of matches every three days. The goals are very ambitious, I have a quality squad, everyone must be ready, it is essential that players come off during the match, to keep an overall level of freshness and clarity throughout the matches. There is an international break afterwards, so there is little rest on the horizon. This process of turnover will begin on Sunday against Monaco."

Captain Marquinhos is wary of a Monegasque side which has gotten the better of PSG in recent seasons, notably last time out which sparked a late run of form for ASM which secured a Champions League qualification berth before a drop into the UEFA Europa League.

"AS Monaco are a good team too," said the Brazil international on Friday. "A very good team with good players, so there will be qualities on the other side, with a team that is also well coached. But we will be at home, and we must win. I still have last season's match against Monaco in my mind. But these are also things that will motivate us to play a good match, that will push us to be concentrated in this game.

ASM: It has been a tough start to the new term for Monaco with further Champions League frustration and a slow opening to Ligue 1 but the draw with Crvena Zvezda, Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in the UEL makes their Group H a winnable one. Vice-captain Axel Disasi played down any fears before heading to Paris with confidence that he and his teammates can turn things around.

"There is no need to be afraid before the match," said the French defender ahead of the game. "It is true that Paris has started its season well by achieving impressive performances. They play more as a team and the front three are doing a lot of defensive work. We will have to be very focused and raise our level on the pitch. But there is nothing to be afraid of since we got a result against them last season (3-0 at Stade Louis-II).

"We will have to play our style of football. I know we can be strong collectively. If everyone works for each other, we can do something. It is true that they have a big set of players in attack, but I have confidence in my team because I know what we are capable of. We will have to be at 120% because a single mistake can cost us a goal. But it is a good match that awaits us, and it will be up to us to show that we can compete against this type of team.

"I would not say revenge, but simply to show the true face of Monaco. This is the feeling that prevails before Sunday's game. The match against Lens was tough, the coach reminded us of that. But it is a good challenge for us to show that we can bounce back from failure."

Prediction

Pick: This one should finally see PSG run closer than before this campaign, but they should still have enough to see off Monaco. Both teams could score in the capital, but Galtier's men will likely be able to run out winners by a goal or two. A one-goal margin would not be a surprise, but a two-goal margin seems the most likely. Mbappe will be motivated back at Parc des Princes and up against his formative club after last week's hat-trick in Lille.