PSG vs. Monaco: Prediction, Ligue 1 pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

One of the best rivalries in Ligue 1 is set for Sunday when Thierry Henry and AS Monaco welcome Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain to the Principality in a game between two teams heading in different directions.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

PSG vs. Monaco

Date : Sunday, Nov. 11



: Sunday, Nov. 11 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Louis II in Monaco



: Stade Louis II in Monaco TV channel : N/A



: N/A Streaming: beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Connect Odds: PSG -460 / Monaco +870 / Draw +625

Storylines

PSG: The team is in first place in the league with a perfect 12-0-0 record. With 41 goals and seven conceded, the expectation is for the dominance to continue.

Monaco: Somehow this team is in 19th place and looking likely a strong contender to be regulated.

PSG vs. Monaco prediction

It's PSG and everybody else in Ligue 1. They show that again on Sunday with Neymar getting a hat trick.

Pick: PSG (-460)