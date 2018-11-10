PSG vs. Monaco: Prediction, Ligue 1 pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

One of the best rivalries in Ligue 1 is set for Sunday when Thierry Henry and AS Monaco welcome Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain to the Principality in a game between two teams heading in different directions. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

PSG vs. Monaco 

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Stade Louis II in Monaco
  • TV channel: N/A
  • Streaming: beIN Sports Connect
  • Odds: PSG -460 / Monaco +870 / Draw +625

Storylines

PSG: The team is in first place in the league with a perfect 12-0-0 record. With 41 goals and seven conceded, the expectation is for the dominance to continue.

Monaco: Somehow this team is in 19th place and looking likely a strong contender to be regulated. 

PSG vs. Monaco prediction

It's PSG and everybody else in Ligue 1. They show that again on Sunday with Neymar getting a hat trick. 

Pick: PSG (-460)

