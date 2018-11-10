PSG vs. Monaco: Prediction, Ligue 1 pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
One of the best rivalries in Ligue 1 is set for Sunday when Thierry Henry and AS Monaco welcome Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain to the Principality in a game between two teams heading in different directions.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
PSG vs. Monaco
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stade Louis II in Monaco
- TV channel: N/A
- Streaming: beIN Sports Connect
- Odds: PSG -460 / Monaco +870 / Draw +625
Storylines
PSG: The team is in first place in the league with a perfect 12-0-0 record. With 41 goals and seven conceded, the expectation is for the dominance to continue.
Monaco: Somehow this team is in 19th place and looking likely a strong contender to be regulated.
PSG vs. Monaco prediction
It's PSG and everybody else in Ligue 1. They show that again on Sunday with Neymar getting a hat trick.
Pick: PSG (-460)
