Kevin Volland and Cesc Fabregas led Monaco from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at Stade Louis II in Ligue 1's glamourous Friday night fixture after Kylian Mbappe had given the French champions a two-goal halftime lead. It's the first time PSG have lost a league match after leading by two goals since January of 2015, according to Gracenote.
PSG got off to an ideal start after the 25th minute with Mbappe firing home after he was teed up by Angel Di Maria and the France international doubled his tally from the penalty spot 12 minutes later to move to 99 goals with the capital club after Rafinha was fouled.
Mbappe, 21, did have the ball in Vito Mannone's net a third time but was denied by Video Assisted Refereeing (VAR) for offside while Moise Kean also saw an effort chalked off for the same reason.
Two goals up at the start of the second half and the match was PSG's to lose, yet Thomas Tuchel's men somehow contrived to fall apart in spectacular fashion.
6 - Kylian Mbappé has scored six goals against Monaco in Ligue 1, only against Dijon (9) he scored more in the top-flight. With 98 goals, he joins Mustapha Dahleb as Paris' 5th top goal scorer in all competitions in their history. Lethal. #ASMPSG
Cesc Fabregas' halftime introduction sparked a turnaround in fortunes for Niko Kovac's side and the change immediately began to pay dividends as Volland got them back into the game with his 52nd-minute strike.
The Spaniard teed up the German 13 minutes later as Les Monegasques levelled and despite the fact that Neymar entered the pitch as a sub, there only ever looked like being one winner.
Monaco's inevitable third goal arrived via a former player as Abdou Diallo clumsily fouled Volland to concede a penalty with just over five minutes to go and saw red for his actions.
Fabregas converted against Keylor Navas and the home side were able to hold on to their advantage for three points that moves them up firmly into the chasing pack behind Les Parisiens in the Championnat table.
2 - Paris have conceded two goals in a same Ligue 1 game for the first time since 23 February against Bordeaux (4-3). They conceded two goals tonight, one more than in their previous eight in the top-flight. Relaxation ? #ASMPSG
TOP: Kevin Volland
Although Fabregas' impact was perhaps most measurable as it brought Monaco back to life for the second half, the Germany international was involved in all three goals as he continues to build on a positive start to life in France with a second brace.
FLOP: Thomas Tuchel
The German tactician got it disastrously wrong for the second half with the inexplicable withdrawal of Mbappe and the risk of substituting Di Maria for a recovering Neymar which ultimately backfired. The pressure is now even greater than it already was heading into next week's crucial Champions League Group H clash with RB Leipzig -- on CBS All Access -- and a bad result would almost certainly seal Tuchel's fate.
TOP: Cesc Fabregas
Introduced at halftime, the Spanish veteran showed that he still possesses plenty of technical quality at 33 and helped to turn the tide in Monaco's favour. One goal and an assist does not do justice to just how great an impact he had for the victors.
🇲🇨Cesc Fabregas beats Keylor Navas from the penalty spot, and @AS_Monaco_EN have come back from down 2-0 to take a late lead over @PSG_English!
#ASMPSG
FLOP: Abdou Diallo
On his return to Stade Louis II, the 24-year-old cracked under the pressure of replacing Marquinhos alongside Presnel Kimpembe and picked up his second red card of the season. With Kimpembe suspended against Leipzig, confidence in Diallo will not be high.
TOP: Kylian Mbappe
The Frenchman's first half double was largely forgotten by the end of the match due to PSG's staggering collapse. VAR's decision to disallow his third -- and a badge-kissing celebration -- was justified but Mbappe and PSG were perhaps right to feel aggrieved that Kean's was not given.
Kylian Mbappe is back 💫
FLOP: Layvin Kurzawa
Another former Monaco man returning to his old stomping ground and producing an abysmal display. The France international lasted 68 minutes before Tuchel decided that he had seen enough as the 28-year-old continues to lack any sort of form.