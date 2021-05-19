Paris Saint-Germain are Coupe de France champions for the sixth time in the last seven editions after Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe strikes in either half secured a 2-0 win over AS Monaco at Stade de France on Wednesday.

The French superstar teed Icardi up for a fortuitous opener 19 minutes in after a poor Axel Disasi error. Mbappe then finished the contest after 81 minutes from an Angel Di Maria assist that makes El Fideo PSG's all-time top provider on 104 assists.

Otherwise, it was a fairly poor spectacle as Les Parisiens continued their dominance over the title against their Ligue 1 title rivals who had beaten them home and away in Le Championnat.

Mauricio Pochettino has now added the Coupe de France to the Trophee des Champions and the Argentine will be expected to build on that silverware -- regardless of what happens in the Ligue 1 title race finale this weekend -- next season.

PSG are now guaranteed at least one major title this campaign after their UEFA Champions League disappointment. Lille OSC are still in the driver's seat for Ligue 1 entering the season's final day on Sunday.

However, if this turns out to be the sum total, then it will be considered the bare minimum with the league not often conceded by the capital club's Qatari owners. PSG have won seven of the last eight domestic league titles.

Whatever happens in the league, PSG will be expected to be back next term with the hunger to win everything domestically and continentally. Plenty of questions remain to be answered, such as Mbappe's future after another match-winning showing here, and the French giants need to rebuild certain positions regardless of that decision.

If anything, Lille winning Ligue 1 could and should make PSG hungrier than ever to retake their crown after last season's administrative victory.

For a club with the potential to go through an entire domestic campaign unbeaten and sweeping all before them, they are yet to do that and next year could now be set up for that sort of dominance in the near future.

Especially if Mbappe sticks around after Neymar tied himself to Parc des Princes until at least 2025 with an option for an additional year after a very promising start to life under Pochettino's leadership.