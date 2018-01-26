PSG vs. Montpellier live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
Neymar and company are coming off a loss in league to Lyon
First-place PSG hosts seventh-place Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1 play as rumors over Neymar's future continue.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG returns to its winning ways, but in a match that is closer thank most expect. PSG 2, Montpellier 1.
