PSG vs. Montpellier live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Neymar and company are coming off a loss in league to Lyon

First-place PSG hosts seventh-place Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1 play as rumors over Neymar's future continue.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG returns to its winning ways, but in a match that is closer thank most expect. PSG 2, Montpellier 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

