After opening the season with a big win over Clermont Foot, PSG will face a slightly tougher challenge in Montpellier. New manager Christophe Galtier's 3-4-3 worked to a good effect in that match while Lionel Messi registered a brace. After struggling in his first season with PSG, if Messi is back to top form, PSG will be quite hard to slow down this season. Montpellier rode a brace from Taji Tedy Savanier to a comeback victory over Troyes but if they get behind versus PSG, good luck coming back.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Aug. 13 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 13 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

: Parc des Princes -- Paris, TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: PSG -1300; Draw +1100; Montpellier +2600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: After not featuring in PSG's season opener, Kylian Mbappe should be fit to start this match giving them a significant boost. The front three of Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe are extremely talented and as far as they go, PSG will too. Messi will also want to have a big performance after not being included in the Ballon d'Or list of finalists after a disappointing showing last season.

Montpellier: Coming in with a clean bill of health, Montpellier will have everyone at their disposal to try and topple PSG at home. They'd like to build on a 13th place finish last season and show progression to gaining a European spot and even begin competitive versus PSG would be a good start. PSG won their last meeting 4-0 so that's the bar Montpellier will look to clear.

Prediction

Mbappe's return will be too much for Montpellier to cope with as PSG hits the high fives two weeks in a row. Pick: PSG 5, Montpellier 0