Paris Saint-Germain welcome FC Nantes to Parc des Princes on Saturday with Mauricio Pochettino's men 10 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit as popular former player Antoine Kombouare brings his Canaris team to the French capital. Nantes are midtable and faring better than last season when they came close to relegation before making a late escape. Neymar is expected to be absent through injury while Lionel Messi should play some part for Les Parisiens.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 20 | Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

TV: beIN Sports USA

Storylines

PSG: Neymar has picked up an injury on international duty while Pochettino already has a few key men such as Marco Verratti and Presnel Kimpembe working their way back. Sergio Ramos has been training and could make the match squad while Messi will be hoping to finally get off the mark in Ligue 1 after a slow start.

Nantes: Four wins from their last eight does not compare with PSG's six but it is still good going for a team reborn this season after a disastrous campaign last time out which saw a drop into Ligue 2 narrowly avoided late on. Despite their improved points haul, the Canaris have not been at their best on the road, and it promises to be a tough encounter. However, Nantes won in Paris back in March, so there is hope.

Prediction

The home side should win this one comfortably. With Manchester City away in the UEFA Champions League next week, Pochettino's men have one last chance to show that they are ready for what should be a decisive Group A clash. Pick: PSG 3-1 Nantes.