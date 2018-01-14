PSG vs. Nantes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Neymar and company have a nine-point lead atop the table

Paris Saint-Germain takes on Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1 play as Neymar and company aim to keep their fantastic attacking form going, having averaged 3.8 goals per game over their last five matches. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Unai Emery's team is so strong in attack that it's difficult to envision any defense giving them trouble. Kylian Mbappe scores twice, and PSG rolls. PSG 4, Nantes 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories