PSG vs. Nantes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
Neymar and company have a nine-point lead atop the table
Paris Saint-Germain takes on Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1 play as Neymar and company aim to keep their fantastic attacking form going, having averaged 3.8 goals per game over their last five matches.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Unai Emery's team is so strong in attack that it's difficult to envision any defense giving them trouble. Kylian Mbappe scores twice, and PSG rolls. PSG 4, Nantes 0.
