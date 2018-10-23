PSG vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online
PSG could go top of the group with a win
The Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday as Group C leader Napoli goes to Paris Saint-Germain for their third game in the competition. Napoli had four points after drawing Red Star Belgrade and beating Liverpool, while PSG has three points after losing to Liverpool and beating Red Star.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch PSG vs. Napoli in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
If this were in Italy, it could be a different story as Liverpool found out. But in the French capital, PSG dominates from start to finish with Kylian Mbappe tearing the Italian side apart. PSG 3, Napoli 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Inter preview
The winner here takes control of the group
-
Liverpool vs. Red Star preview
The Reds are expected to take the points at home
-
Dortmund vs. Atletico preview
The two top teams in the group square off in Germany
-
Spurs vs. PSV preview
Spurs are in need of a win after losing their first two
-
Real Madrid gets a victory
This team needs some new players up top and maybe a new coach
-
City shines vs. Shakhtar
Another David Silva winner and another three points