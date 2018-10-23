PSG vs. Napoli live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

The Champions League group stage continues on Wednesday as Group C leader Napoli goes to Paris Saint-Germain for their third game in the competition. Napoli had four points after drawing Red Star Belgrade and beating Liverpool, while PSG has three points after losing to Liverpool and beating Red Star.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch PSG vs. Napoli in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Prediction

If this were in Italy, it could be a different story as Liverpool found out. But in the French capital, PSG dominates from start to finish with Kylian Mbappe tearing the Italian side apart. PSG 3, Napoli 0.