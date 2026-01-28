psg.jpg
Getty Images

PSG will host Newcastle on Wednesday for a key match that will likely decide at least one spot in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League standings. The first eight positions of the league phase advanced automatically to the round of 16 that will kick off in March while the 16 teams that will end up from the 9th-24th will be playing the playoffs in February. The team coached by Luis Enrique won the 2024-25 edition of the European tournament after beating Inter 5-0 in the final in Munich and will try to win the most notable club trophy in the world once again. Here's what you need to know ahead of the match against Newcastle that will take place on Wednesday: 

Viewing information

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Parc de Princes -- Paris, France
  • Live stream: Paramount+
  • Odds: PSG -189; Draw +355; Newcastle +455

Possible lineups

PSG XI: Lucas Chevalier; Ilya Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo; Senny Mayulu, Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery; Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue.

Newcastle XI: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Joseph Willock; Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Gordon.

Prediction

This is going to be a key match for the league phase's top eight as both sides can potentially end up in the top spots of the standings and avoid the playoffs that will take place in February. Pick: PSG 2, Newcastle 1. 

How to watch

All of the action on Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League can be caught on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network will have select simultaneous coverage. Each day's coverage begins with Champions League Matchday, streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network ahead of the early games before the UEFA Champions League Today pre-match show begins on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Golazo Show on Paramount+ also returns for the late slate of matches, while the UEFA Champions League Today post-match show on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network picks things up at the end of the day. The day's coverage concludes on CBS Sports Golazo Network with The Champions Club (also streamed live on YouTube) and Scoreline.

Champions League Power Rankings: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG unchanged at top with one league phase day left
Francesco Porzio
Champions League Power Rankings: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG unchanged at top with one league phase day left

Full Champions League standings

PosTeamGPWDLGFGAGDPTS
1Arsenal7700202+1821
2Bayern Munich7601207+1318
3Real Madrid7502198+1115
4Liverpool7502148+615
5Tottenham Hotspur7421157+814
6PSG74122010+1013
7Newcastle United7412166+1013
8Chelsea7412148+613
9Barcelona74121813+513
10Sporting CP7412149+513
11Manchester City7412139+413
12Atletico Madrid74121613+313
13Atalanta7412109+113
14Inter7403137+612
15Juventus73311410+412
16Borussia Dortmund73221915+411
17Galatasaray731399010
18Qarabag73131315-210
19Olympique Marseille7304111109
20Bayer Leverkusen72321014-49
21Monaco7232814-69
22PSV72231514+18
23Athletic Club7223711-48
24Olympiacos7223813-58
25Napoli7223712-58
26FC Copenhagen72231117-68
27Club Brugge72141217-57
28Bodo/Glimt71331214-26
29Benfica7205610-46
30Pafos7133410-66
31Union Saint-Gilloise7205717-106
32Ajax7205719-126
33Eintracht Frankfurt71151019-94
34Slavia Prague7034415-113
35Villarreal7016515-101
36Kairat7016519-141