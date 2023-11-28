The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ PSG

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-1-2, Paris 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Paris will face off against Newcastle United in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Parc des Princes. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The odds may have favored Paris on November 7th, but the final result did not. They fell just short of AC Milan by a score of 2-1.

Meanwhile, despite taking five shots at the goal Newcastle United still came up empty handed on November 7th. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund's two goals came from Niclas Fullkrug at minute 26 and Julian Brandt at minute 79.

Paris' victory bumped their tournament record to 2-0-2 while AC Milan's defeat dropped theirs to 1-2-1.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Paris is a huge favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -160 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 04, 2023 - Newcastle United 4 vs. Paris 1

