PSG vs. Nimes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

Paris Saint-Germian faces in-form Nimes this weekend in Ligue 1 play as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and company aim to make it four wins out of four to start the domestic season.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nimes in the USA

When: Saturday, Sept. 1

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in France

The game will air on beIN Sports 1 in France.

What's at stake?

Three points in the league and a chance for PSG to stay in first place. For Nimes, a chance to make it three wins out of four to start the season and ease any relegation concerns with a big upset.

Prediction

PSG all day here. Edinson Cavani goes off for a hat trick, and the capital club dominates possession and the game. PSG 5, Nimes 0.