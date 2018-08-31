PSG vs. Nimes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
Both teams are off to hot starts, but PSG is the clear favorite
Paris Saint-Germian faces in-form Nimes this weekend in Ligue 1 play as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and company aim to make it four wins out of four to start the domestic season.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nimes in the USA
When: Saturday, Sept. 1
Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
How to watch in France
The game will air on beIN Sports 1 in France.
What's at stake?
Three points in the league and a chance for PSG to stay in first place. For Nimes, a chance to make it three wins out of four to start the season and ease any relegation concerns with a big upset.
Prediction
PSG all day here. Edinson Cavani goes off for a hat trick, and the capital club dominates possession and the game. PSG 5, Nimes 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Man. City vs. Newcastle preview
The Cityzens return home after dropping points at Wolves
-
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth preview
Maurizio Sarri's team has started the campaign off with three straight wins
-
Liverpool vs. Leicester preview
The Reds hit the road to take on a team that has started the season well
-
Juventus vs. Parma preview
This could be the match where Ronaldo scores his first official goal for Juve
-
Real Madrid vs. Leganes preview
Real Madrid looks to make it three wins from three to start the Spanish league season
-
Ozil will never satisfy his critics
It's time for us to accept that Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is already good enough