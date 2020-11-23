Last season's runners-up, Paris Saint-Germain absolutely must win Tuesday's clash with RB Leipzig in Champions League Group H if they want to avoid an embarrassing drop into the Europa League latter stages -- or worse. Thomas Tuchel's men lost a third Ligue 1 match of this campaign last Friday and come into this week's encounter having lost at home to Manchester United and away at Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann's side, who were swept aside by Les Parisiens in last term's semi-final, are in a favorable position knowing that even a loss will not see PSG overtake them in terms of points with a winnable trip to Istanbul to take on Basaksehir next. Although wins for the French and Turkish outfits this week would open up the group with everybody on six points, a draw in Paris would be like a win for Leipzig, as it would keep them three points clear with just two rounds of matches left.

This is the first of two potential "finals" for PSG if they want to make it into the latter stages and potentially keep Tuchel in a job.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 24 | Time: 15:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 24 | 15:00 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: PSG -175; Draw +340; Leipzig +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Tuchel's future is the big talking point ahead of the match PSG somehow turned a two goal halftime lead into a 3-2 loss away at Monaco las week. Former players Mauricio Pochettino and Thiago Motta, as well as ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, have been linked with the Parc des Princes hot seat. However, Tuchel has Leipzig and potentially the remainder of the second half of this season's group stage to turn the Ligue 1 leaders' Champions League fortunes around.

With Bordeaux at home this weekend before a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, this is the beginning of an important run of matches for PSG after the chasing domestic pack gained ground on them. The French capital outfit managed to recover from a slow start back in 2018-19 when they finished top of Group C ahead of eventual winners Liverpool who lost three matches compared with PSG's two at present. Tuchel and his players will be hoping to emulate that scenario.

Leipzig: Nagelsmann's men overcame their 5-0 thumping at the hands of United by coming from behind to beat PSG last time out. Although they drew away at Eintracht Frankfurt over the weekend, they remain within two points of the Bundesliga summit and have a good shot at advancing into the latter stages if they can avoid defeat in Paris with Istanbul Basaksehir away before United at home. One potential worry will be the fact that Leipzig have only won twice away from home across all competitions so far this season.

Prediction

Pick: PSG 3-1 winners with Neymar and Mbappe coming up big when it matters to hand Tuchel a lifeline and Adams grabbing a consolation strike for the Germans.