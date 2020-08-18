PSG are through to their first ever UEFA Champions League final after a convincing 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Angel Di Maria scored and grabbed an assist, Neymar looked sharp and the PSG defense dominated for most of the match to advance to Sunday's final where the French club will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon.
But how did all the players perform?
All player ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.
PSG ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Rating
(GK) Sergio Rico
He had very little to do. The backup goalkeeper was strong on corner kicks and did his job.
6
(DEF) Juan Bernat
A lot of energy from the fullback, and he even got a goal. Credit to him for getting back onside before heading home.
7
(DEF) Presnel Kimpembe
Tall, strong and dominant. Read passes well, headed out dangerous balls and was superb.
8
(DEF) Thiago Silva
Very strong in the air, as usual. Kept the Leipzig attack at bay and did a great job breaking down pressure by getting balls into the middle.
8
(DEF) Thilo Kehrer
A quality showing but didn't have to worry about Christopher Nkunku. He played patiently and limited mistakes.
6
(MID) Leandro Paredes
Nicely done by the former Boca Juniors man. Held the ball well, distributed wide and was quick to distribute and avoid pressure.
7
(MID) Marquinhos
He scored again. A great header on a set piece and very good in the middle defensively. At times had trouble receiving some bouncing passes.
8
(MID) Ander Herrera
Honestly, he didn't have a whole lot going on. He stayed a bit further back as Di Maria pushed forward. OK showing with no mistakes.
6
(FWD) Neymar
Missed a golden chance early and almost scored a bonkers free kick from range. His assist to Di Maria was out of this world. Not scoring, but he's making a huge difference.
8
(FWD) Kylian Mbappe
Brilliantly sent Neymar through early. Didn't get the chances he would have wanted. Maybe he's saving it for the final.
6
(FWD) Angel Di Maria
Absolutely lovely assist on the opening goal and got his goal just before halftime. After serving a suspension against Atalanta, he took advantage and was the hero.
9
(SUB 1) Julian Draxler
A late sub who got seven minutes.
N/A
(SUB 2) Marco Verratti
The feisty Italian recovered from his calf injury to get a run out ahead of potentially starting the final.
N/A
(SUB 3) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Late sub.
N/A
|(SUB 4) Pablo Sarabia
|Late sub.
|N/A
(Coach) Thomas Tuchel
Didn't play Mauro Icardi, and his team delivered with their speed and technical ability. The defense looked sharp as well.
9
RB Leipzig ratings
|Name
|How did they do?
|Ratings
(GK) Peter Gulacsi
Horrific error led to the second goal for PSG. Really put his team in a tough spot, and that was the nail in the coffin.
4
(MID) Lukas Klostermann
Not very good. Didn't keep attackers in front of him and stabbed a bit too much.
5
(DEF) Nordi Mukiele
Had issues with Mbappe's speed. Third goal was not his fault though as he got clipped by Herrera. Still, not sharp.
4
(DEF) Dayot Upamecano
An absolute star that saved his team numerous times. Had it not been for him, this could have been 5-0 or 6-0.
8
(MID) Angelino
Got forward into space and but some dangerous balls into the box. His teammates didn't connect on them enough.
6
(MID) Konrad Laimer
Got forward well and was a threat in creating chances in the first half. Taken off in second half.
6
(MID) Marcel Sabitzer
One of the few bright spots for the club. Sharp on the ball and played some fine passes through.
7
(MID) Kevin Kampl
Not good. Taken off in the second half and just had a ton of trouble with PSG's physicality in the middle.
4
(MID) Christopher Nkunku
Contributed next to nothing against his former team and was taken off in the second half. A night to forget.
4
(MID) Dani Olmo
Really sharp passes early but faded as the game went on. Not once did he look like a threat and was taken off at the break.
4
(FWD) Yussuf Poulsen
Should have marked better on PSG's opener and missed a great chance in first half. Didn't have another good look.
4
(SUB 1) Patrick Schick
Played the second half as the club looked to come back, but he never got into it as PSG dominated.
5
(SUB 2) Emil Forsberg
Came on at the break and offered some quality passing, but it was nothing to write home about.
6
(SUB 3) Marcel Halstenberg
A defensive sub just after the hour mark with the game pretty much over. Held his own.
6
|(SUB 4) Tyler Adams
|The American came on in the second half and held his own. Distributed the ball well.
|6
|(SUB 5) Will Orban
|Late sub when this game was over.
|N/A
(Coach) Julian Nagelsmann
Should be applauded for how far he's guided this team. Just outmatched against a better PSG side. Nothing to be feel ashamed about.
6