PSG are through to their first ever UEFA Champions League final after a convincing 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. Angel Di Maria scored and grabbed an assist, Neymar looked sharp and the PSG defense dominated for most of the match to advance to Sunday's final where the French club will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon.

But how did all the players perform?

All player ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be a dominant hat trick.

PSG ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Sergio Rico He had very little to do. The backup goalkeeper was strong on corner kicks and did his job. 6 (DEF) Juan Bernat A lot of energy from the fullback, and he even got a goal. Credit to him for getting back onside before heading home. 7 (DEF) Presnel Kimpembe Tall, strong and dominant. Read passes well, headed out dangerous balls and was superb. 8 (DEF) Thiago Silva Very strong in the air, as usual. Kept the Leipzig attack at bay and did a great job breaking down pressure by getting balls into the middle. 8 (DEF) Thilo Kehrer A quality showing but didn't have to worry about Christopher Nkunku. He played patiently and limited mistakes. 6 (MID) Leandro Paredes Nicely done by the former Boca Juniors man. Held the ball well, distributed wide and was quick to distribute and avoid pressure. 7 (MID) Marquinhos He scored again. A great header on a set piece and very good in the middle defensively. At times had trouble receiving some bouncing passes. 8 (MID) Ander Herrera Honestly, he didn't have a whole lot going on. He stayed a bit further back as Di Maria pushed forward. OK showing with no mistakes. 6 (FWD) Neymar Missed a golden chance early and almost scored a bonkers free kick from range. His assist to Di Maria was out of this world. Not scoring, but he's making a huge difference. 8 (FWD) Kylian Mbappe Brilliantly sent Neymar through early. Didn't get the chances he would have wanted. Maybe he's saving it for the final. 6 (FWD) Angel Di Maria Absolutely lovely assist on the opening goal and got his goal just before halftime. After serving a suspension against Atalanta, he took advantage and was the hero. 9 (SUB 1) Julian Draxler A late sub who got seven minutes. N/A (SUB 2) Marco Verratti The feisty Italian recovered from his calf injury to get a run out ahead of potentially starting the final. N/A (SUB 3) Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Late sub. N/A (SUB 4) Pablo Sarabia Late sub. N/A (Coach) Thomas Tuchel Didn't play Mauro Icardi, and his team delivered with their speed and technical ability. The defense looked sharp as well. 9

RB Leipzig ratings