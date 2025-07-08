PSG and Real Madrid will meet on Wednesday for one of the most anticipated matches of the season, as the team coached by Luis Enrique will face the Spanish giants and former PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who is expected to start. PSG are in a great form and after winning the Treble this season, which also included their first ever Champions League win, the French giants are in a good spot to become the first winners of the new format of the FIFA Club World Cup while Real Madrid failed to win a trophy this season and the summer tournament is their last chance to lift one this year under the new coach, Xabi Alonso. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Wednesday, July 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: PSG +130; Draw +270; Real Madrid +187

Possible lineups

PSG XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dean Huijsen; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia; Vinicius Jr., Kylian Mbappe.

Player to watch

Gonzalo Garcia, Real Madrid -- The Spanish striker has been the surprising name of the tournament so far, as the 21-year-old has scored four goals in the Club World Cup for Real Madrid. While French star Mbappe is expected to be back in the starting 11, Xabi Alonso will also consider starting with the Spanish player in that role, considering how well he has performed so far.

Storyline to watch

Hakimi faces his past -- The Moroccan player grew up in the youth team of Real Madrid before moving to Borussia Dortmund, Inter and PSG, where he won the Champions League this year. Real Madrid, despite having a buy-back clause at Dortmund and Inter, decided not to sign him back over the years. Hakimi will face his former team on Wednesday, with an extra motivation to show them again why they made the wrong decision.

Prediction

PSG are the frontrunners to win the tournament and cap a remarkable season with another trophy. Real Madrid remain a difficult opponent, but with a new manager and a team in transition, they may need more time to hit their peak potential. Pick: PSG 2, Real Madrid 1.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.