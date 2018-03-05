PSG vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Parisians trail 3-1 after the first leg

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League lives are on the line on Tuesday when they welcome Real Madrid for the round of 16 second leg. Real leads 3-1 after the first leg, and PSG is going to have to do it without superstar Neymar, who is recovering from surgery and is expected to miss at least a couple months of action.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG gets the win, but it isn't enough to go through as Real holds on with the aggregate score.
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 3-4 on aggregate).

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES