PSG vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Parisians trail 3-1 after the first leg
Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League lives are on the line on Tuesday when they welcome Real Madrid for the round of 16 second leg. Real leads 3-1 after the first leg, and PSG is going to have to do it without superstar Neymar, who is recovering from surgery and is expected to miss at least a couple months of action.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG gets the win, but it isn't enough to go through as Real holds on with the aggregate score.
PSG 2, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 3-4 on aggregate).
