PSG vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League lives are on the line on Tuesday when they welcome Real Madrid for the round of 16 second leg. Real leads 3-1 after the first leg, and PSG is going to have to do it without superstar Neymar, who is recovering from surgery and is expected to miss at least a couple months of action.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Prediction

PSG gets the win, but it isn't enough to go through as Real holds on with the aggregate score.

PSG 2, Real Madrid 1 (Real Madrid advance 3-4 on aggregate).