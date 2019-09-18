PSG vs. Real Madrid live updates, Champions League score: Di Maria scores twice against former team

PSG and Real Madrid are both contenders in the Champions League, but in the first half of their meeting on Wednesday in the group stage, it was the Parisian club that looked the part despite missing its three star attackers. Despite having Neymar out due to suspension and both Edinson Cavani (hip) and Kylian Mbappe (hamstring) out due to injury, PSG managed to take a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid. Angel Di Maria found the back of the net twice against his former club. Di Maria scored in the 14th with a fine toe-poke at the front post, and again in the 33rd minute with a rifled effort at the top of the box that Thibaut Courtois had little chance of saving. Real looked to have responded shortly after conceding its second when Gareth Bale put the ball away, but VAR confirmed a handball just before his shot, leaving his team in a hole with Eden Hazard failing to do much of anything in the first half.

