PSG vs. Real Madrid score: Di Maria punishes former team with two goals as PSG wins without Neymar or Mbappe
PSG looked sharp despite missing its three top attackers
Without the services of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, PSG still managed to take care of Real Madrid on Wednesday in the team's Champions League group stage opener, 3-0. Neymar was suspended, Cavani (hip) and Mbappe (hamstring) were both injured, and PSG was going to have to rely on either Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi or both to carry the load. It was all Di Maria.
The Argentine and ex-Real Madrid man, scored twice in the first half to lead his team to victory. Motivated by playing his former team and not shy to celebrate, he finished from close on his first one and from the top of the box for his second one in a dazzling performance. Thomas Meunier added a late goal to make it 3-0.
It was a match where Real Madrid could do very little in attack. Gareth Bale had a goal called off due to a handball, while James Rodriguez and Eden Hazard were nowhere to be found, and Los Blancos finished without a shot on goal against former goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Here's the winning goal which came 14 minutes in:
The second was one of the best goals of the matchday:
It's still early, but the result is a good sign for PSG considering the players that were missing. It remains to be seen how legit this Real Madrid team is, but PSG is off to a perfect start and should only get better when it gets its trio back. As for Real, there are a lot of questions after some duds in this one. The creativity really was absent for much of the match, precision when shooting was off, and it was a night to forget for a team used to contending for the title every season.
