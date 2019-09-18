PSG vs. Real Madrid score, live updates: Hazard and Co. head to Paris to face a squad without Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain hosts Real Madrid at Parc des Princes at 3 p.m. ET
Arguably the top matchup of the Champions League group stage arrives on Matchday 1 as a depleted PSG team hosts Real Madrid in Parc des Princes at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). Real Madrid looks healthy entering this one as former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is expected to make his UCL debut for the club, while PSG is hoping some players can step up in the absence of its three attacking superstars. Neymar is suspended for this game, while Edinson Cavani (hip) and Kylian Mbappe (hamstring) were ruled out due to injury. That means the pressure will likely be on Angel di Maria and new striker Mauro Icardi to carry the load. The two contenders are in Group A with Club Brugge and Galatasaray, with PSG and Real being the heavy favorites to advance.
