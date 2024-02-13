Paris Saint-Germain and Real Sociedad square off in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League in the first leg of a Round of 16 matchup on Wednesday at Parc des Princes in Paris. PSG advanced to the knockout stage by finishing second in Group F and winning the goal differential tiebreaker against AC Milan. Meanwhile, Real Socidead were one of the biggest surprises of the group stage, taking the top spot in Group D over last season's runners-up, Inter Milan. PSG and Real Sociedad will meet again in the second leg on March 5 in San Sebastián, Spain.



Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Paris Saint-Germain are the -155 favorites (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest PSG vs. Real Sociedad odds, with La Real the +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +285, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Real Sociedad vs. PSG picks or UEFA Champions League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07), and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.



Now, Green has broken down PSG vs. Real Sociedad from every angle. Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Sociedad vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Real Sociedad spread: PSG -0.5 (-160), Real Sociedad +0.5 (+120)

PSG vs. Real Sociedad over/under: 2.5 goals

PSG vs. Real Sociedad money line: PSG -155, Real Sociedad +475, Draw +285

PSG: Kylian Mbappé leads Ligue 1 in goals (20)

leads Ligue 1 in goals (20) RSO: La Real rank fourth in La Liga in goals conceded (22)

PSG vs. Real Sociedad picks:

Why you should back PSG

Kylian Mbappé is having another outstanding season for PSG. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, the 25-year-old French forward leads Ligue 1 in goals this season with 20, nine more than his closest pursuers. He has also scored 30 goals in 29 matches across all competitions this season.

Mbappé and the rest of PSG will face a Real Sociedad side that has struggled recently. La Real have won only one of their last five games. In their last match, Real Sociedad were blanked 1-0 by Osasuna, dropping them down to seventh in the La Liga table.

Why you should back Real Sociedad

La Real have played excellent defense so far in the Champions League. Led by the centerback duo of Igor Zubeldia and Robin Le Normand, Real Sociedad conceded just two goals across six group-stage matches despite facing some world-class attacking talent. In La Liga, Real Sociedad have allowed just 22 goals, which ranks fourth in the league.

In addition, La Real face a PSG side that has failed at this stage of the Champions League in recent years. The Parisians have been knocked out five times in the past seven seasons in the Round of 16. Last year, they were bounced from the Champions League by Bayern Munich in this round, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

How to make PSG vs. Real Sociedad picks

Green has broken down the UEFA Champions League match from every possible angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total.

So who wins Real Sociedad vs. PSG on Wednesday?