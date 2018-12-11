PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
PSG is in a good spot, but their work isn't done
PSG's success this season will be measured by how they do in the Champions League. On Tuesday, we'll know if Neymar and company make it to the round of 16 or if they are eliminated. The Parisian club goes to Red Star Belgrade for the final group stage match. Visiting Belgrade has proven tough for others, as Napoli could only draw and Liverpool lost. PSG may need something from this game to go through, and a win will book a spot in the next round.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 11
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade
- TV channel: Galavision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: PSG - 625 / Red Star Belgrade +1500 / Draw +650
Storylines
PSG: PSG will be into the round of 16 with a win, but the team can also advance with a draw or loss as long as Liverpool doesn't beat Napoli.
Red Star: The club will finish third and enter the Europa League with a win and a Liverpool loss. That's the only way the team keeps on playing in European competition this season.
PSG vs. Red Star prediction
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both score, and PSG cruises into the round of 16 with a comfortable victory where they show off their flair and domination in front of goal.
Pick: PSG (-625)
