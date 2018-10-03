PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade final score, recap: Neymar gets hat trick in lopsided victory

After losing its Champions League group stage opener to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain was almost obligated to bounce back against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday. It did that and more. Four first-half goals and a Neymar hat trick helped the French club to a convincing 6-1 victory. Neymar scored two goals in three first-half minutes before Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria made it 4-0 before the break.

Neymar's opener came 20 minutes in when he was fouled, and he put the ensuing free kick inside the post and inside the goal for the 1-0 lead.

He added a close goal just moments later before Cavani made it 3-0. Angel Di Maria finished off the half with a goal of his own:

PSG had 80 percent possession in the first half and 13 shots, nine of which were on frame.

Then Neymar ended the goal in style after Kylian Mbappe scored his team's fifth. Neymar put away his second free kick like this:

That's the dominance everyone expected from this club. This win helps them rebound and get three huge points, and it allows Neymar to regain even more confidence after what was a challenging summer.

