PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League, stream online

The French giants are the heavy favorite in this one

After losing its Champions League group stage opener to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain hopes to get back on track on Wednesday at home when Red Star Belgrade visits the French capital for Matchday 2. Neymar and company enter as the heavy favorites to take all three points. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade in the USA

When: Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Unimas (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade prediction

PSG's talent is so superior to that off Crvena that this one should be over at half time. Expect Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar to all score. PSG 5, Red Star Belgrade 0.

