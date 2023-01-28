Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain are back in action on Sunday when Stade de Reims visit Parc des Princes. Les Parisiens are three points clear of RC Lens in second coming into the weekend while the Champagne outfit sit 11th and on the verge of the top half of the table. Christophe Galtier saw his men romp to Coupe de France success against amateurs Pays de Cassel on Monday while Will Still's side also ease through against Les Herbiers. Kylian Mbappe leads the Championnat scoring charts with 13 goals and scored five in the cup to move to within four of Edinson Cavani's all-time club record. Reims' USMNT-eligible Folarin Balogun has scored 10 already this season in a breakout campaign for the New York City-born hotshot.

"We are taking into account their 13-game unbeaten run, so it is a good test for us as we start this run," said PSG head coach Christophe Galtier pre-game. "They are a team that have changed their system and their coach due to circumstances. They are an attacking team that puts pace and intensity into their play. It is a first challenge in this run of matches that awaits us. Reims are a team that do not concede many goals, it it not by chance. We are back in the league, we have to perform well and do things right to win."

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 29 | 2:45 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -450; Draw: +500; Reims +1200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

PSG: Presnel Kimpembe will miss out once more through injury but otherwise there will be few new concerns for Galtier coming into this one. The France international could see Milan Skriniar arrive as competition in the final few days of the transfer window with Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos struggling for form.

"Presnel has started running again, and he will resume work with the team in a few days -- he is in rehabilitation," said Galtier. "Nordi Mukiele is still undergoing treatment, and he is working in the gym. We will see in the coming week if he can return to the group. Marco (Verratti) is available for the squad this weekend. He did all the sessions this week."

"We are trying to have the maximum number of players available, to work well, we are managing the training sessions and the playing time," added the French tactician. "This weekend we start an important run, with few days of recovery. We do not want to make excuses about the schedule. But we have a competitive squad, the players have worked well, in Riyadh and in the Coupe de France, we are in a good place, and we have had very interesting sessions."

Reims: Noah Holm is the main absentee for Still who will once again hope that Balogun can continue his impressive scoring run. The 21-year-old has five goals from his last eight appearances across all competitions and will be the man to keep an eye on come Sunday.

"I am very excited coming into this game," said Reims boss Will Still ahead of the game. "It is a great challenge that the team is relishing. It is an excellent opportunity to highlight our collective qualities. Like in every league match, there is pressure, but it is not stronger when you face PSG."

Prediction

PSG should win this one easily enough despite their vulnerable defense which continues to ship goals against capable opponents and Reims' impressive form since Still was appointed. Pick: PSG 3, Reims 1.