Paris Saint-Germain will square off against Stade de Reims in the 2025 Coupe de France final match on Saturday. PSG are having a stellar season and have already clinched the Ligue 1 title. They have an opportunity to bring home more silverware after making it to the 2025 French Cup and Champions League finals. Meanwhile, Reims' appearance in the 2025 Coupe de France final is overshadowed by their fight to stave off relegation from Ligue 1 after a dismal season in league play.

Kickoff from Stade de France in Saint-Denis is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Parisians are -750 favorites (risk $750 to win $100) in the latest PSG vs. Reims odds, while Reims are +1450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +725, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Reims vs. PSG picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on online sports betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for PSG vs. Reims in the Coupe de France final on Saturday:

PSG money line + Ousmane Dembele anytime goal-scorer (-115)

Over 1.5 1h goals (-102)

PSG money line + Ousmane Dembele anytime goal-scorer (-115)

PSG are undefeated in this head-to-head matchup going back to 2019, and previously defeated Reims in the 2020 Coupe de France 3-0. French forward Ousmane Dembele is tied for most goals in Ligue 1 this season (2-1) and has led the way in the French Cup with three goals in three matches. The parlay odds for this bet the expert put together are -115 at FanDuel Sportsbook, where the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for new users is good for $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Over 1.5 goals 1h (-102)

PSG are pursuing a treble, so they will take the Coupe de France very seriously. That being said, they are also looking ahead to the Champions League final next week against Inter Milan. Since both matches occur within less than a week of each other, Eimer expects manager Luis Enrique will want to get off to a hot offensive start on Saturday and then give his top players a breather. "Expect Enrique to field his best possible squad, then possibly to try to win this match in the first half so he can rest his players for the Champions League final," Eimer said. Over 1.5 first-half goals is listed at -102 at FanDuel.

Want more soccer picks for Saturday, May 24?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Reims vs. PSG. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.