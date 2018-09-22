PSG vs. Rennes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 2018 on TV, stream online
PSG hopes to bounce back from its defeat to Liverpool
Just days after losing to Liverpool in the opening group stage match of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field in Ligue 1 with a trip to Rennes.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Angry with the midweek defeat, PSG makes Rennes pay as Neymar grabs a hat trick. PSG 5, Rennes 1.
