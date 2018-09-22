PSG vs. Rennes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 2018 on TV, stream online

Just days after losing to Liverpool in the opening group stage match of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain returns to the field in Ligue 1 with a trip to Rennes.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Angry with the midweek defeat, PSG makes Rennes pay as Neymar grabs a hat trick. PSG 5, Rennes 1.