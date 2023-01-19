If Thursday's meeting in Saudia Arabia was to be their last then Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo lived up to the hype one final time. Both superstars scored at King Fahd International Stadium while the match between Paris Saint-Germain and a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal All-Star XI produced a number of big moments as it finished 5-4 to the French champions.

Messi opened the scoring early on, only for Al Nassr's Ronaldo to reply from the penalty spot. Marquinhos then re-established PSG's lead before the Portugal international scored his second of the game. There was even a missed penalty by Neymar and a red card for Juan Bernat -- and that was just in the first half.

Sergio Ramos put PSG back in front in the second 45, only for Al Hilal's Jan Hyun Soo to respond again just minutes later. Messi then won a penalty, which he offered to Kylian Mbappe, who completed the superstar trio of goals. Hugo Ekitike even grabbed himself a goal as Les Parsiens sent in some of their kids toward the end and Talisca narrowed the score with a late strike.

We take you through the main sights and sounds as Messi and Ronaldo faced off while PSG also debuted their new-look fourth jersey.

Messi goal

This party only needed a few minutes to get going in front of a raucous crowd with Messi opening the scoring with a deft finish past Mohammed Al Owais after being teed up by Neymar. One of the two star turns for this hybrid friendly, those who had paid top dollar to see their two favorite players go head-to-head were not disappointed.

Ronaldo's first Saudi strike

The moment everyone was waiting for. Our next major flashpoint came just after the half-hour mark when former teammates Ronaldo and Keylor Navas clashed. The Costa Rican goalkeeper was penalized for a punch on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and he picked himself up and brushed himself down to score the resulting spot kick.

Bernat red

As if that was not dramatic enough, Juan Bernat saw straight red five minutes later to put PSG down to 10 and offered Ronaldo and the All-Stars a route back into the game. Dismissals in friendlies are rare which only added to the game's box office appeal as half time approached.

Marquinhos scores

Despite being down a man, PSG got themselves back in front when Mbappe assisted captain Marquinhos for a straightforward finish. The loss of Bernat was not stopping Christophe Galtier's men from getting forward as much as possible.

Neymar's penalty miss

Next up, it was Brazilian star Neymar's turn from the spot. However, his difficult post-World Cup run continued as he was denied by Al Owais who saw through his trademark staggered run-up and managed to get down to deny him.

Ronaldo at the double

PSG were made to pay by Ronaldo who equalized just before the break when he headed against the post before turning in the rebound. By this point, things had reached fever pitch at King Fahd Stadium with the fans well and truly getting their money's worth.

Ramos tallies

Into the second half and another star name, veteran defender Sergio Ramos, got in on the act. Like Marquinhos in the first half, Mbappe turned provider for the Spaniard who beat Al Owais from close range. Ramos is out of contract this summer and has been linked with Al Nassr if he moves on from PSG. PSG's lead only lasted a few minutes, though as Gonzalo Martinez teed Jang Hyun Soo up to beat Navas.

Messi wins Mbappe penalty

Mbappe was the next to get in on the goals, but owed Messi his thanks after the Argentine was brough down and the spot kick was awarded. The Frenchman stepped up and illustrated his newfound prowess from the spot by firing past Al Owais.

Ronaldo's ovation

After an hour, Marcelo Gallardo opted to withdraw Saudi Arabia's new crown jewel and the Portuguese was afforded an ovation from the crowd. It was also at this moment that Messi left the game and was replaced at the same time that goal scorer Hugo Ekitike was introduced.

Talisca stunner

Although Ronaldo had been withdrawn by then, second-half substitute Talisca saved the best for last as he served up a superb strike from the edge of the box just before full time to complete the scoring and cap a wild nine-goal encounter.