Meaningful, professional matches return to France on Friday with the final of the Coupe de France between PSG and Saint-Etienne. Teams have been playing friendlies in the country, some even with fans in attendance, but here a major trophy is on the line with Neymar and company as the heavy favorites. Last season in Ligue 1, PSG ran away with the trophy before play was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Saint-Etienne was nearly relegated but was able to make a deep cup run and could be on the verge of its first

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Time : 3:05 p.m. ET

: 3:05 p.m. ET Location : Stade de France -- Paris, France

: Stade de France -- Paris, France TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

PSG: Expect PSG to field a full-strength team and go for the win, but part of the plan is also to build confidence ahead of next month. PSG regularly wins domestic trophies, and that should be no different here, but the season's success will be determined by the performances in the Champions League next month. Could PSG get caught looking ahead, or will Thomas Tuchel's team be in sync, disciplined and ready?

Saint-Etienne: The focus has to be defensive for this club against mighty PSG and all of the speed in attack. Playing 10 behind the ball regularly is the way to go, because going too far forward will likely see them get punished. Saint-Etienne has been solid defensively towards the end of the season and in friendlies since. Expect them to play overly physical to try and break PSG's rhythm in attack.

Prediction

Kylian Mbappe scores twice, and PSG cruises to the title. Pick: PSG 4, Saint-Etienne 0