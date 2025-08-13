History is on the line when PSG takes on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. PSG won the Champions League a season ago, while Tottenham were crowned champions of the Europa League. Neither club had previously won a major European title, so the winner of Wednesday's match will lift the UEFA Super Cup trophy for the first time in the club's history. Stream the match live on Paramount+ Premium, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSG vs. Tottenham odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list PSG as the -250 favorites (risk $250 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Spurs as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +370, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+, where you can now get a 7-day free trial. Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch multiple soccer leagues and much more. The Premium Plan is $12.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like Big Ten on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

Bet on Tottenham vs. PSG at DraftKings, where new users can take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos with the latest DraftKings promo code, offering $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Before locking in any PSG vs. Tottenham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers over the past two years, including the Champions League, English Premier League, FA Cup, MLS, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer betting expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's UEFA Super Cup picks and predictions for Tottenham vs. PSG:

PSG -1.5 (+114)

Both Teams to Score: No (+110)

PSG -1.5 (+114)

PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May and advanced to the final of the Club World Cup held in the United States over the summer, eventually losing to Chelsea, 3-0. Despite that defeat, the Parisians will enter this match full of confidence after scoring 16 goals across seven matches during that competition. In addition, history is on PSG's side ahead of Wednesday's clash with Spurs. The Champions League winners have won 29 of the 49 Super Cups in history, including seven straight and 11 of the past 12.

PSG -1.5 is listed at +114 at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if their bet of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

Both Teams to Score: No (+110)

PSG was dominant defensively in the Club World Cup over the summer. The reigning Champions League winners gave up just one goal during their first six matches of the competition before suffering a 3-0 setback in the final. That includes shutout victories over Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Tottenham have had trouble scoring goals thus far under new manager Thomas Frank. Spurs have scored just twice in their last four preseason fixtures and are coming off a 4-0 defeat against Bayern Munich, a game in which they managed just three shots on target.

Both Teams to Score: No is listed at +110 at Caesars Sportsbook. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to get ten 100% sportsbook profit boosts with a $1 bet. Claim that offer here:

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, August 13?

You've seen the betting picks for PSG vs. Tottenham from Brandt Sutton. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world. And don't forget to stream the match live on Paramount+.