PSG vs. Toulouse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online
PSG leads Ligue 1 by 11 points
PSG goes to Toulouse on Saturday in Ligue 1 action, with Unai Emery's team holding an 11-point lead atop the league table.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
PSG's attack gives Toulouse trouble all game long, and Edinson Cavani scores twice in a big victory. PSG 4, Toulouse 0.
