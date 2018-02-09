PSG vs. Toulouse live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Ligue 1 on TV, stream online

PSG leads Ligue 1 by 11 points

PSG goes to Toulouse on Saturday in Ligue 1 action, with Unai Emery's team holding an 11-point lead atop the league table. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG's attack gives Toulouse trouble all game long, and Edinson Cavani scores twice in a big victory. PSG 4, Toulouse 0.

