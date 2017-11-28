PSG vs. Troyes live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

PSG has a nine-point lead in the league

Ligue 1 leaders and favorites PSG host a struggling Troyes squad on Wednesday, with Neymar and company aiming to remain unbeaten. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

PSG's lethal, nearly unstoppable attack produces three goals in the first half, and the Parisians win easily. PSG 5, Troyes 0.

