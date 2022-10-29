Paris Saint-Germain host ESTAC Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday with the French champions five points clear of RC Lens in joint second place coming into this weekend. Les Parisiens are unbeaten all season across all competitions and Christophe Galtier now has Neymar and Sergio Ramos back from domestic suspension. On top of that, PSG also welcome back Presnel Kimpembe who already featured as a late substitute against Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

"Presnel has returned in very good spirits," said Galtier of the France international in Friday's press conference ahead of the visit of midtable Troyes. "It was important for me to get him involved against Maccabi Haifa. I thought that he might be available in Ajaccio, but he still needed a few training sessions. He is now ready to start again. Regarding the system, obviously player availability dictates whether we can go with a five and what goes on in the middle.

"Presnel was worried when he picked up his injury and needed six or seven weeks out. Mentally, the first 10 days or so were difficult. He was very focused and listened to his body. I observed but spoke little -- I do not want to put pressure on my players nor the medical staff. That is a mistake. Presnel needed group sessions and we were attentive. He is an important player and our only left-sided defender. Obviously, he will play again -- we just need to see in which setup."

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 | Time: 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 11 a.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris

Parc des Princes -- Paris TV: beIN Sports USA | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

beIN Sports USA | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: PSG -1200; Draw +900; Troyes +2500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: Neymar, Ramos and Kimpembe are all back, but Danilo Pereira remains out through injury. This is the capital outfit's penultimate home game before the FIFA World Cup break with AJ Auxerre to come before Parc des Princes goes into winter hibernation after a Champions League trip to Juventus and a tricky Ligue 1 away day in Lorient. PSG have racked up 11 goals from their last three games after three consecutive draws and are now four matches away from an unbeaten opening half of the season.

"We played with four at the back and then three in the middle," said Galtier of his recent tactical shift. "We are working on midfield and attack movements. Sometimes it appears as a 4-3-3 when the team is high, but it can also be a diamond 4-4-2 with Lionel Messi or Neymar. It depends whether you consider Neymar in the midfield or the attack. If it was really a 4-3-3, it would require Leo or Kylian to defend out wide. We know that they are more comfortable doing so centrally."

"Hugo and I spoke last week," added Galtier on the case of young striker and summer signing Hugo Ekitike who will hope to feature. "Obviously, he cannot be satisfied with his low playing time. I told him that I have a share of the responsibility, but that so does he. Even if he arrived late to preseason, it takes a lot of investment and resilience when you are faced with our front three. As soon as somebody comes in, comparisons are made. I asked him to get closer to our midfield and he has been disappointed that he has not started certain games. We spoke and I explained my reasoning. Obviously, he is a talented player, but we also defined that he could work more and be more intense when called upon. He needs to be confident and visible. He showed a bit against Ajaccio and then Haifa which I found encouraging."

Troyes: Without a win in four, Bruno Irles' men are losing ground on the top half of the table. However, ESTAC were successful in halting Lorient's recent impressive progress with a 2-2 draw last time out. That said, it has been over a calendar month since Troyes took all three points and Paris is not the place to come in hope of a maximum haul. Back-to-back wins over Angers SCO and AS Monaco in late August as well as an unexpected 3-1 win away at surprise package Clermont Foot 63 is keeping the Champagne side away from danger -- for now.

Prediction

This should be a routine win by a fairly big number of goals. Expect Mbappe, Messi and Neymar to run riot against this visiting defense which has conceded at least twice in three of its last four outings. I would not be surprised by a four or five-goal winning margin for the home side who have hit fine scoring form of late with 10 goals from their last two games across all competitions.

Pick: PSG 4-0 Troyes.