Two Paris Saint-Germain players had their homes broken into during Sunday's loss at home to FC Nantes in Ligue 1. A second-half exchange between sporting director Leonardo and head coach Mauricio Pochettino made it clear that something urgent needed addressing, and Angel Di Maria left Parc des Princes shortly after being substituted in the 62nd minute.

The Argentina international's home was one of the two players' properties targeted and the family of the 33-year-old, who signed a one-year contract extension until 2022 on Friday, were present when the incident occurred. The other home targeted by intruders belonged to the parents of PSG player Marquinhos, per ESPN.

"Situations outside of football exist and can explain the second half," said Pochettino post-match. "It is not an excuse, but it prompted a drop in energy levels. At halftime, we were talking about things other than football."

Di Maria left Manchester United after one single season and the former Real Madrid man suffered a well-publicized break-in which he admitted influenced his decision to leave Old Trafford for Paris in the summer of 2015. Di Maria and his family were present for that incident.

On the field, the loss is PSG's seventh of the Ligue 1 campaign and leaves the defending champions three points behind leaders Lille with Olympique Lyonnais to come next weekend after a Coupe de France clash with LOSC in the capital.

Nantes are now up to 18th in the table and into the relegation play-off place, with Nimes Olympique dropping back into the two relegated positions as two points separate FC Lorient, FCN and NO in the battle to beat the drop.