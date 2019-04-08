PSG's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting delivers the worst miss of the season, and it leaves Kylian Mbappe in disbelief

Every soccer player throughout their career will at least once experience a bad strike. But Paris Saint-Germain's Eric Choupo-Moting's miss against Strasbourg from Christopher Nkunku is the type that keeps you up at night. In the 28th minute of a 1-1 game, Nkunku has a cross that was tipped and was spinning its way toward the back of the net for a goal, but Choupo-Moting made the bizarre decision to try to play it. The result was a stop at the line and the game stayed tied. As a result, PSG will have to wait for their next game to try and clinch the French league title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

Choupo-Moting may have just been going for his second goal of the match, but it looked like indecisiveness led to the miss. It also looked like the ball was going to trickle in had he not touched it. From the defenders coming behind him to the slow-rolling ball, Choupo-Moting's panic kept PSG off the board. As you can see from the clip below, PSG star Kylian Mbappe was left in disbelief of the play.

😳 We're not exactly sure what Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was doing here⁉️ The @PSG_English man denied his own teammate and left the ball sitting on the goal line. pic.twitter.com/blFnaPoOQA — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) April 7, 2019

The match would go on to end in a 2-2 draw, keeping the Ligue 1 title in question for the time being. PSG could have clinched with a win, but Strasbourg hung around and kept the score leveled. Mbappe came on the pitch an hour into the match with PSG down 2-1 (for Choupo-Moting), but it was ultimately too late to score both an equalizing and deciding goal for PSG.