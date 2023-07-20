Paris Saint-Germain have been getting to work under new head coach Luis Enrique these past few days ahead of their tour of Japan. Friday brings a friendly with Le Havre and the Spaniard's first chance to see his players in action and this preseason should see his plans take shape ahead the Ligue 1 opener vs. Lorient.

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air and is the subject of continued speculation but the French superstar is not the only one starting from zero under Luis Enrique. There are a number of PSG starting XI regulars who could suddenly find themselves less indispensable than before as a new era is ushered in at Parc des Princes.

We look at some of those potentially at risk:

Gianluigi Donnarumma

One of the PSG names to keep an eye on is Gianluigi Donnarumma who has been the established starting goalkeeper since his 2021 arrival. Luis Enrique is known to like possession-based soccer and the Italy international is far from comfortable with the ball at his feet despite being an excellent shot-stopper so there could be an issue depending on how the team is set up.

Former France national team captain Hugo Lloris has been linked with the Ligue 1 champions but is not exactly a ball-playing specialist either while Keylor Navas has returned from a loan spell with Nottingham Forest. With Sergio Rico unlikely to play again after an unfortunate horse-riding accident, the goalkeeping hierarchy should change which could impact Donnarumma's status.

The Azzurri star is still just 24 and is one of few potentially saleable assets which could still command a sizeable fee with Navas still capable of being a starter despite turning 37 later this year. If Luis Enrique decides that he needs a goalkeeper who is better on the ball than Donnarumma, he could be cashed in on or used as part of a deal to land another target with a younger prospect coming in.

Marco Verratti

PSG's midfield has been an issue for some time now and numerous attempts to rebuild the position have failed despite the continued presence of Marco Verratti. Luis Campos' latest attempt at this has seen the likes of Manuel Ugarte arrive this summer from Sporting CP following on from Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha last summer.

Verratti is now 30 and still suffers regular fitness issues while the Italian's post UEFA Euro 2020 form has not exactly been stellar despite still being a technical wizard. The midfield should be able to function with or without him, but it also depends upon Luis Enrique's vision for the position ahead of an expected possession-based system.

With a number of clubs still showing interest in the Azzurri schemer despite his recent contract renewal, there is the possibility to finally move away from an over-reliance on his metronomic abilities. Equally, there is also an opportunity to put him back at the heart of a three-man unit as part of an approach that requires greater mastery on the ball which would suit Verratti.

Marquinhos

Had Marquinhos not been PSG captain, there would have likely been more questions about his below-par performances and potentially greater criticism too. The Brazil international has struggled for consistency over the best part of the last 18 months and being skipper has appeared burdensome at times for the 29-year-old yet he still saw his contract extended.

With Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez now in the rotation without Sergio Ramos and El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Luis Enrique has four established potential central defensive options when you factor in Presnel Kimpembe. One player will miss out if PSG continue to play in a 3-4-3 shape while two could potentially be in and out of the starting XI if a four-man defense is reestablished.

Suddenly, Marquinhos and Kimpembe's indispensable status is under threat from Skriniar and Hernandez although the France international can fill in at left back too -- if needed. Recovery from injuries will likely dictate that Luis Enrique must wait to see Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele in action, but there is suddenly a bit of competition for places in the PSG defense.

Kylian Mbappe

If Kylian Mbappe opts to extend his stay with PSG, then there is no doubt that he is the team's star man and he remains its talisman coming into the Luis Enrique era. However, there are no guarantees that the French superstar stays on beyond next summer which makes building around him a challenging and potentially fruitless task given that a rebuild could be needed next year.

The 24-year-old is now back in training and will have been getting a feel for his new boss and his methods these past few days. That does not change the reality that Mbappe is nowhere closer to committing his future to the French champions which keeps the door open to Neymar reestablishing himself as a key figure as he reunites with his former Barcelona coach.

Mbappe's indecision also hampers PSG's search for a compatible No. 9 which would give the attack a focal point for the first time since the days of Edinson Cavani. Logically, that would suit the France international as it replicates Les Bleus' setup, but why seek to mirror that if you are Luis Enrique and looking to stamp your authority on this team without assurances that Mbappe will stay?