PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores four goals in 13 minutes, proving once again why he's the world's top young talent

Kylian Mbappe has proven time and time again that he's the best young talent in the world in his sport. From his unbelievable time at Monaco to the coming party at the FIFA World Cup this past summer, the young French forward continues to blow the minds of everybody who watches him.

He did it again during PSG's 5-0 win over Lyon on Sundday, scoring four goals just 13 minutes:

That gives him eight goals in five Ligue 1 games this season and 71 goals before he turns 20 in December, more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had combined at that age. No big deal.

Now, you must be thinking, "That's got to be some kind of record."

But he didn't do what Robert Lewandowski did in 2015, scoring five goals in nine minutes.

Regardless, Mbappe just keeps getting better, and that's scary. And he may just be the best-suited player to take the reigns from Ronaldo and Messi as the world's best when their time playing is done.