The first week of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is almost over and after the first days of action we've already see some big upsets, especially of the big European teams. Those teams came to the United States with a lot of pressure and expectations, but also with some new faces and managerial changes that are definitely affecting their performances. Let's take a closer look at the biggest disappointments of the first week of the Club World Cup.

5. Inter's debut

The Nerazzurri went through a big change after the UEFA Champions League, where they lost 5-0 to PSG. The Italian side decided to part ways with former coach Simone Inzaghi, who agreed to join Saudi side Al-Hilal for around $50 million for two years, and decided appointed former 2010 Champions League winner and club legend Cristian Chivu as new head coach. With some injuries, and a new coaching cycle that is just starting, the Italian giants struggled in their opening game against Monterrey and drew 1-1 thanks to a goal from team captain Lautaro Martinez, after conceding the opening goal to former Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. Inter will now have to win their second game of the group stage against Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday to hope to advance to the knockout stage.

4. Real Madrid's draw vs. Al-Hilal

The Spanish giants also faced a big change ahead of the Club World Cup as Real Madrid have replaced former manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is now coaching the Brazilian national team, and hired former club legend Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid had a slow start against Al-Hilal, thanks in parts due to some injuries and absences like the one of French star Kylian Mbappe, who was hospitalized with acute gastroenteritis. Real Madrid drew 1-1 against the Saudi team, showing there is a lot of work to be done in both defensive and attacking sectors of the squad. As always, when a new manager is appointed especially after a long cycle of the predecessor, it takes some time for the players to understand and embrace the new tactical concepts.

3. Are Porto already out?

The Portuguese team is probably one of the European teams that will be knocked out after the group stage, as the side coached by Martin Anselmi had one defeat and one draw in their first two games. After drawing the World Cup opener against Palmeiras, the European side lost to Inter Miami in the second matchday and now they don't control their own destiny. In order to advance to the next stage, Porto need to win their last match against Al Ahly and then hope that Inter Miami and Palmeiras don't end in a draw and they can make up the necessary goal difference.

2. Atleti's poor start

Group B is probably one of the most exciting to watch as we could have one big European team eliminated after the group phase. Atletico Madrid are the ones risking the most, considering the will face Botafogo in the last match, as the Brazilians already managed to win against PSG on Thursday, and Atletico won against Seattle Sounders. However, considering PSG also won 4-0 in the opening game of the tournament against the Spanish side, everything will probably be decided in the match between Botafogo and the same side coached by Diego Simeone.

1. PSG loss to Botafogo

And let's now talk about PSG, as the team coached by Luis Enrique are considered among the biggest candidates to win the title. After winning 5-0 in the Champions League final against Inter, the French giants won also their debut match against Atletico Madrid but then lost to Botafogo on Thursday, in what was the biggest setback of the tournament so far. Luis Enrique's team will face Seattle in the last match of the group phase and they should be safe to play the Round of 16, but the loss against Botafogo was a real and unexpected disappointment.