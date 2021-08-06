Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down speculation that the French giants are on the verge of signing free agent Lionel Messi after the legendary Argentine's sensational Barcelona exit.

Messi, 34, will not be returning to Camp Nou after his contract expired earlier this summer due to Barca's ongoing financial deterioration with President Joan Laporta conceding that the situation is "worse" than imagined upon his return to the club.

PSG are now in talks with Messi with confidence growing at Parc des Princes and negotiations "progressing well" with Les Parisiens "convinced" that a complete agreement is not far off with the man from Rosario which could see him reunite with Neymar.

Pochettino was speaking ahead of the Ligue 1 opener away at ESTAC Troyes this weekend and admitted that sporting director Leonardo and Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi are working "strongly but discreetly" to better his current roster.

"We are focused on the start of the season," said the former Tottenham Hotspur manager. "The club is working strongly but discreetly to improve the squad during this window so that we can meet our objectives. We know what happened on Thursday.

"We need to start the campaign well and play well against Troyes. Leonardo and the president are working hard to improve the group."

On the topic of Messi and any potential role in the team, Pochettino revealed that he is not the only player that PSG are considering, but that the Albiceleste superstar is in a league of his own.

"With Messi, it is the quality of a player of this stature which counts," he said. "The club are working with different options and solutions and Messi is just one of those. We are focused on Troyes -- an important game."

Asked whether he had spoken with the English press after reports that Pochettino and Messi spent Thursday evening speaking over the phone, the 49-year-old rejected the idea before answering a question about Messi potentially pushing Kylian Mbappe to leave with an emphatic "no."

"I have not spoken with the English press," said the former player of Messi's beloved Newell's Old Boys. "I am focused on our opening match."

PSG have already lost to Lille OSC in the Trophee des Champions and start the Ligue 1 season away at Troyes before the visit of RC Strasbourg Alsace.