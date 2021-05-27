Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a surprise contender for the vacant managerial role at his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Pochettino, currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, has held talks with Spurs, sources told CBS Sports, and is said to be interested in returning to the club who sacked him just 18 months ago. The Argentine enjoyed great success in London between 2014 and 2019, establishing Tottenham as serial contenders for at least a top four finish in the Premier League and taking them to the Champions League final in his last full season with the club.

Having sacked Jose Mourinho before the end of the season chairman Daniel Levy has spoken of a desire to appoint a coach who plays "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football with a commitment to blooding youngsters from the Tottenham academy. Both these factors were hallmarks of the Pochettino era and he could be considered the benchmark against which other candidates, including Ajax's Erik ten Hag, will be measured.

Spurs are not alone in admiring Pochettino, who is reportedly being considered for the vacant job at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants saw Zinedine Zidane depart earlier on Thursday and are reportedly mulling a move for the Argentine. Massimiliano Allegri had also been of interest at the Santiago Bernabeu but he is expected to fill the vacancy that will emerge at Juventus when Andrea Pirlo departs.

For their part PSG are reported to be reluctant to lose Pochettino, who they appointed early in January after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel. The 49-year-old was unable to lead the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title, his side falling a point short of champions Lille, but won the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions and took the club to the Champions League semifinals.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019 with Spurs 14th in the Premier League but there was much disappointment around Tottenham at his departure. Indeed only a month later Levy opened the door to potentially bringing the Argentine back to the club at some stage. His return would certainly represent a significant coup for Tottenham following a disappointing season that saw them fire Mourinho and appoint Ryan Mason to steward them to the end of a season where they finished seventh in the table, qualifying for the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Be it Pochettino or another candidate, there will be significant challenges ahead for Spurs' next manager. Talismanic forward Harry Kane has indicated he wants to leave to compete for trophies elsewhere whilst finances have been stretched by playing nearly all of their fixtures at the newly-opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium behind closed doors this season.