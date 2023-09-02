Paris Saint-Germain provided a dramatic end to the European summer transfer window with a deadline day move for Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt which only just beat the clock. The French champions missed out on Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea by a matter of minutes back in January, but this time were on the right side of the stopwatch as their final move was ratified.

However, to say that PSG were only entertaining in the final hours of business would be untrue given that the Ligue 1 giants have basically been in constant activity since early July. In fact, considering that Kylian Mbappe's standoff with Les Parisiens and their Qatari owners started as last season ended, it has effectively been three months of the French superstar's own personal soap opera.

PSG head to Lyon on Sunday to take on struggling Olympique Lyonnais in one of the more glamorous Championnat matchups and Mbappe already boasts three goals from as many PSG games. The 24-year-old only featured in two of them, though, as his acrimonious summer only saw him reinstated as a senior player after a goalless home draw with Lorient on the opening day of the season.

Mbappe has three goals from 130 minutes of action so far this campaign after subbing in to score after 50 minutes in a 1-1 draw away at Toulouse and scoring twice in a 3-1 home win over Lens. It was Luis Enrique's first competitive win as PSG head coach after taking over from Christophe Galtier in early July and setting in motion sporting advisor Luis Campos' almighty summer overhaul.

The capital club of 2023-24 are unrecognizable from the one which limped to the end of last term and only finished one single point clear of Lens in Ligue 1. Wholesale changes have been made to the squad which has seen poisonous attitudes such as Neymar discarded with Marco Verratti possibly not far behind, and a French spine established after years of overlooking domestic talent to major criticism.

"I have not changed position regarding Marco," said Luis Enrique on Saturday of the unwanted Italian midfielder who was unable to find a taker in European soccer but remains in talks with Al Arabi of Qatar. "I will not disclose private conversations and there is nothing more to say. My advice to him remains between us."

Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez have joined Mbappe and fellow France international Presnel Kimpembe in Paris to radically alter the squad's identity. On top of their new Bleus, PSG have also added intriguing names such as Goncalo Ramos and Manuel Ugarte as well as Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In to reboot troublesome positions.

"We have endless options now with internationals and youngsters all of great quality," added Luis Enrique of his new squad. "If the players know each other well then even better. The staff and I will work to find the best combinations. It is a personal challenge for me to undertake.

"If you think that Goncalo Ramos will suddenly be a substitute then you do not know me yet," he added reagrding Kolo Muani's arrival after the Portuguese striker. "I want 20 players who are ready to start -- not 11, 12 or 13. With 20 or 22 starters, we can be ready for all competitions. You will come to understand that starter and substitute status does not really exist with me."

Outgoings can and will continue with Qatar and Saudi Arabia still viable transfer destinations for unwanted players such as Verratti, Hugo Ekitike, Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler. Ekitike, in particular, very nearly jeopardized Kolo Muani's arrival by negotiating a loan move with Crystal Palace which PSG were unaware of as Frankfurt hoped to persuade him to join.

However, the French juggernaut's business got done to Mbappe's delight and this is now a totally refreshed PSG which will seek domestic dominance and UEFA Champions League glory. A tough Group F with Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic's Milan and Saudi-backed Newcastle United awaits after the September international break right in narrative and potential pitfalls.

"Ours is the most attractive group in the competition and there is no doubt about that," said Luis Enrique of his team's difficult UCL scenario. "It will be very challenging. It is not PSG who are unlucky, though, but everyone else."

This summer's business means that PSG's squad is now in-line with what was promised to Mbappe last year when he opted to extend his contract instead of signing for Real Madrid. The deadline for him to opt in for an additional year of that deal passed during the rage of this offseason just gone which saw the No. 7 banished to the "loft" of undesirable players during the club's Asian tour.

Although there is no doubt that PSG look a lot stronger, deeper and varied across most positions -- notably the previously problematic defense and attack -- Mbappe's contract still expires in less than 12 months. That said, dialogue is now back open between the star's entourage and the French giants which could ultimately produce a resolution in the form of an improved deal.

Until that is signed, though, it will look like Mbappe has manipulated PSG to build the squad that suits him best without committing to anything beyond next summer. Should he do so, his Real Madrid dream may well die a terminal death, but his hometown club now finally look like they mean business after years of mediocrity despite the galaxy of wasted star talent which has led to this point.