Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has hit back at the suggestion that he and his teammates lack the physicality to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal, insisting that his side's success against Premier League opposition so far this season in the UEFA Champions League proves they can punch above their weight.

The triumvirate of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves have been outstanding in PSG's passage to the Champions League semifinals, one that has seen them overcome Manchester City in the league phase before knocking out first Liverpool and then Aston Villa. On Oct. 1, however, the Ligue 1 champions seemed overwhelmed in a 2-0 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium, a muscular performance from Declan Rice proving particularly challenging for Luis Enrique's side to slow down.

Arsenal figure to be no less powerful on Tuesday night than they were nearly seven months ago. They may be missing the suspended Thomas Partey, but Mikel Merino was unavailable last time these sides met and will fit in alongside Rice and club captain Martin Odegaard, another who played no part in the victory.

The success Aston Villa had in the quarterfinals tended to come through their midfielders' breaking beyond PSG's, but Vitinha was adamant that his side do not lack for horsepower, or indeed anything at all, in the engine room.

"I've answered this type of question before with regards to physical aspects but I can repeat the same thing if you want," said the Portugal international. "I don't think there's an issue at all in our midfield. We won against Liverpool, you said the same thing then that from an athletic point of view it would be difficult for you. We won then.

"Against Aston Villa, maybe it was different, but it was different when we were at home. It's always a different game. I don't think it's because we lack in physicality. We can get better. We're maybe not always hitting 10/10 but we're going to do everything to get that win tomorrow."

Whatever limitations there may or may not be to Luis Enrique's side, they have certainly not been exposed by the Premier League's best and brightest of late. Liverpool were blown away even in winning the first leg of their round of 16 and could hardly have complained over their elimination. Villa, similarly, did well even to stay with PSG.

Their manager has an immaculate record against English sides in knockout matches, four from four including the elimination of Arsenal a decade ago when he was at the Barcelona helm. In a playful mood throughout his press conference, Luis Enrique laughed off questions over whether it was a good omen for PSG to have had such success against Premier League representatives.

"I don't know, maybe it's a question for Mr Arteta," he said. "In terms of confidence it's very positive for us, we could won the match against Liverpool and Liverpool won the Premier League this year. It doesn't mean anything. Every match is different.

"Everybody speaks about the PL like the best league in the world, I don't know if I agree or not. We're full of confidence."

His ease on the eve of a semifinal should not be confused for failing to grasp the significance of the moment. PSG and Arsenal meet as arguably the two biggest sides to have never lifted the European Cup; by next Wednesday night one will be 90 minutes from ending a wait of nearly 70 years.

"The pressure isn't something we're suffocating from, we're managing it quite well," said Luis Enrique. "We're a team that's very ambitious. When we're talking about writing history for us, it's about going somewhere no one has gone before. I hope this pressure is going to feed into us in a positive way and not hurt us. When I look at my team and how we're playing I see that they're quite confident, they're demonstrating on the pitch how ambitious they are.

"On my days off recently I've gone out walking and people are very positive when they come up to me on the street. They're not asking us to win in Paris. They're just asking for us a great trajectory. We have that motivation. We want to win but I'd like to remind you that Arsenal haven't won either. One of us is going to win the home and away legs, will get that ticket for the final and maybe take home the silverware. I hope it will be PSG."