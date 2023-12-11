The top two in Group B face off in the final round of the Champions League group stage with nothing more than bragging rights to be decided. Arsenal are four points clear at the top of the table but PSV Eindhoven will surely be motivated by revenge after they were thrashed 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium in September.

Since then, the Dutch giants have won 13 games, drawn two and lost none, leapfrogging Sevilla and Lens to earn second place and a first knockout round berth in eight years. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 29 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands

Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSV +138; Draw +270; Arsenal +160

Storylines

PSV Eindhoven: Given that Peter Bosz's side have a record of played 15, won 15, conceded six, scored *checks note* 52. *checks notes again, wait, what really???*, it is perhaps no wonder that Ricardo Pepi has struggled to break into the XI since arriving from Augsburg. Still, the USMNT striker did his prospects no harm on Thursday as he netted his sixth goal of the season just two minutes after his introduction as a substitute against Herenveen. The odds now seem strong that he will start on Tuesday with Bosz intending on using some of those players who have made a strong impression as substitutes.

"We are not going to send a completely different team on the field against Arsenal," he said, "but you have to allow boys who do well from the bench to play. Tomorrow is the opportunity to do so. As a coach, I am curious whether we have learned and whether we have improved. I know we have, but I also want to see that on the field against a top opponent."

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta is similarly expected to rotate his XI with one eye on Sunday's clash with Brighton at the Emirates Stadium. Youngsters Ethan Nwaneri, Lino Sousa and Reuell Walters are all part of the travelling squad and the latter two might hope that Arsenal's number crunch in defense means that they will be afforded minutes.

Equally Arteta is not one who tends to throw out scratch XIs and Bukayo Saka has travelled despite a minor foot issue. Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and David Raya have also made the trip while Emile Smith Rowe has returned after being sidelined since late October. Gabriel Martinelli, however, is a doubt with an illness.

Prediction

Whatever the strength of their XI on paper it is hard to see Arsenal going full tilt in this dead rubber. It might ultimately matter more to PSV to prove their quality in front of their supporters. PICK: PSV Eindhoven 2, Arsenal 1