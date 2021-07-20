We're already a month into 2021-22 UEFA Champions League qualifying, with the first leg of the second round taking place this week. Turkish club Galatasaray will travel to the Netherlands to take on PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET. Both teams finished in second place in their respective leagues last season.

PSV holds a 4-2 edge in the all-time series, with the Dutch squad winning 2-0 in their last encounter during the 2006-07 Champions League. PSV is the -187 money-line favorite (risk $187 to win $100) in the latest Galatasaray vs. PSV Eindhoven odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is 2.5 goals. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the UEFA Champions League and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream (including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour), no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start, so sign up now here.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Galatasaray

Date: Wednesday, July 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Streaming: Paramount+

Champions League picks for Galatasaray vs. PSV Eindhoven

Before you tune in to Wednesday's Champions League qualifier, you need to see the Champions League picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated nearly $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For PSV Eindhoven vs. Galatasaray, Green is backing both teams to score at -118 odds. PSV had no trouble finding the back of the net in its preseason schedule, as the squad scored 17 goals over four friendly matches earlier this month. The team averaged 2.2 goals per game in the Eredivisie last season and scored in all but one of its fixtures.

Galatasaray ranked second in the Super Lig with 80 goals last season and will bring a potent attack into Philips Stadion on Wednesday, even if legendary striker Radamel Falcao can't suit up. Mostafa Mohamed netted eight goals in just 16 appearances last year for the Lions and PSV's defense isn't quite as imposing as its offense.

Watch the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.