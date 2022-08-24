UEFA Champions League actions continues on Wednesday with the second leg of the qualifying matchup between host PSV Eindhoven and Rangers F.C. on Paramount+. PSV narrowly escaped defeat when these teams last met and pulled off a 2-2 draw at Ibrox Stadium. PSV will be rested and refreshed for Wednesday's match after not playing since last week's UCLQ match, while Rangers are coming off of a tough 2-2 draw in league play and have a much quicker turnaround. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest PSV Eindhoven vs. Rangers odds list the home team as the -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line. Rangers are the +330 underdog, and a draw is priced at +295. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs. Rangers F.C.

PSV vs. Rangers date: Wednesday, August 24

PSV vs. Rangers time: 3 p.m. ET

PSV vs. Rangers live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for PSV Eindhoven vs. Rangers F.C.

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $35,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For PSV vs. Rangers, Green is picking PSV to win for a -130 payout. The expert admits that PSV doesn't have a strong defense to match its dynamic offense, which leads to a lot of high-scoring games. That being said, he still believes the quick turnaround will leave Rangers lethargic, and that they will have even less energy without their raucous home crowd behind them. The Scottish side also had two players sent off in with red cards in their last league game and there's no mistaking how tiring it can be to only play with nine players.

The expert is still backing BTTS to hit, but sees the Dutch side coming out on top.

"The [Rangers] players could be a little fatigued, as it is difficult to play with nine men, and they must now head to the Netherlands to face an energetic, well-rested PSV team," Green told SportsLine. "It is set up perfectly for van Nisterlrooy's men to win. They are likely to concede, but they should score a couple of goals and book a place in the Champions League group stage."

