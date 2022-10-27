PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal meet on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League with the Gunners closing on top spot in Group A. Mikel Arteta's men are five points clear and within reach of first place after last week's victory and the Dutch giants stand in their way this Thursday. Ruud van Nistelrooy is a familiar face on the Eindhoven bench and the Eredivisie outfit have earned positive reviews from their initial performances to sit second. A draw would be enough to secure top spot with a game to spare for the Londoners.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Oct. 27 | Time : 12:45 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 27 | : 12:45 p.m. Location : Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Holland

: Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Holland TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSV +180; Draw +230; Arsenal +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSV: The hosts need a win here and to hope that Arsenal drop points in their final fixture which is at home to FC Zurich. Unlikely, the Dutch will almost certainly need to settle for second place behind the Gunners. Four points off the pace domestically, Van Nistelrooy's men need to step things up to keep Ajax in sight.

Arsenal: The visitors are current Premier League leaders by two points and the Gunners will be keen to keep their winning momentum going here. Top of Europa League Group A, Arteta's men can earn themselves a top spot finish with at least a draw, but will want to see out their group games with a flourish.

Prediction

Given Arsenal's tendency to rotate players, but the threat of a strong UEFA Champions League side dropping down if they do not secure top spot, there should be some tinkering, but less than usual. Expect this to be a narrow Gunners win, but do not be completely surprised if it is a draw. PSV certainly have the quality to hold Arsenal, but the Premier League leaders should be strong enough to finish the job here. Pick: PSV 1-2 Arsenal.