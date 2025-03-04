The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 gets underway this week, and the intensity will be at an all-time high when PSV Eindhoven host Arsenal on Tuesday on Paramount+. Both teams sit in second place in their respective leagues but head into Tuesday's match with some concerns. PSV are strong on attack but have a leaky defense, while the Gunners have a solid backline but are dealing with major injuries to their offensive attack. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest PSV vs. Arsenal odds list the visitors as the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with PSV as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240, and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Arsenal vs. PSV

PSV vs. Arsenal date: Tuesday, March 4

PSV vs. Arsenal time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Arsenal vs. PSV

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For PSV vs. Arsenal, Green is backing Tuesday's match to end in a draw for a +250 payout (risk $100 to win $250). The expert notes that PSV have played well at home against Arsenal in recent tournaments, but have not faced a full-strength defense from the Premier League side. They have also kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 14 games across all competitions.



All of that being said, Arsenal's attack may be too depleted by injuries to run up the scoreboard on Tuesday. Their best chance at victory on Tuesday could be to rely on their defense, which ranks second in the EPL with just 23 goals conceded in 27 matches.



"PSV have been struggling lately, but they remain unbeaten in their last nine home games in the Champions League. As such, this banged-up Arsenal team could struggle to win at Philips Stadion, and the teams may end up canceling one another out," Green told SportsLine.

