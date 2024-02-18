PSV's first UEFA Champions League knockout clash in eight seasons will be Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund, who have become round of 16 regulars in recent years. The Dutch club is making its fifth appearance at the stage – and only its second in 17 seasons – and is bidding to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006-07. Dortmund are in the round of 16 for the ninth time overall and the fifth in six seasons. While PSV finished second behind Arsenal in Group B in this season's group stage, Dortmund came top of a competitive Group F ahead of PSG, AC Milan and Newcastle. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Feb. 20 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands

Philips Stadion -- Eindhoven, Netherlands Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSV +115; Draw: +270; BVB +210

Team news

PSV: While Southampton loanee Armel Bella-Kotchap recently made his return to the pitch from a shoulder injury, the defender is not yet fit to start for the first time since October. Guus Til is still unavailable, while midfielder Jerdy Schouten is expected to start alongside Joey Veerman.

Potential PSV XI: Benitez; Teze, Boscagli, Ramalho, Dest; Saibari, Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, De Jong, Lozano.

BVB: Striker Sebastien Haller suffered an injury while playing in the 2024 AFCON final against Nigeria and won't be part of the match, with striker Niclas Fullkrug replacing him. Ramy Bensebaini (illness), Karim Adeyemi (muscular) and Felix Nmecha (hip) are also unavailable.

Potential BVB XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Can, Sabitzer; Brandt, Reus, Sancho; Fullkrug.

Prediction

Peter Bosz' side needs to win the first leg to have hopes of quarterfinals qualification and is expected to make it despite Borussia Dortmund's talented strikers. Pick: PSV 2, BVB 1.