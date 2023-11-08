The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Lens @ PSV

Current Records: Lens 1-2-0, PSV 0-2-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Lens has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against PSV in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 8th at Philips Stadion. The odds don't look promising for Lens but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Lens has not lost a match in the Champions League yet, a trend which continued in their latest game last Tuesday. Neither they nor PSV could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Lens' goal came from Elye Wahi at minute 65, while PSV's was scored by Johan Bakayoko in the 54th.

The draws rounded Lens' record out to 1-2-0 and PSV's to 3-3-1.

We're halfway through the Group Stage and it won't be long until the field is narrowed yet again. Will either of these teams wind up the champion? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

PSV is a solid favorite against Lens, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -120 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Lens and PSV tied in their last contest.

Oct 24, 2023 - PSV 1 vs. Lens 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern